Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.06

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.06 and last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 1709022 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $16.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital raised Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Leslie’s from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.93. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leslie’s

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.82 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 9.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Leslie’s by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Leslie’s by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,398,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 49,572 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Leslie’s by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 11,374 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Leslie’s by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

Further Reading

