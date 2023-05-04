Lido Staked ETH Hits 24-Hour Volume of $14.09 Million (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be bought for $1,895.95 or 0.06494062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $11.91 billion and $14.09 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 6,279,842 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 6,277,170.15816782. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,889.40020437 USD and is up 1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $11,596,687.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

