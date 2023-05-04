Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-$1.74 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75. Life Storage also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.75-$6.95 EPS.

Life Storage Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of LSI traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.91. 716,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,265. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.76. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $94.02 and a 52-week high of $146.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Storage

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Life Storage in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Life Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 562.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

