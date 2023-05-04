Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.39 EPS

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.39, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $43.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.55 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals updated its FY23 guidance to $4.60-4.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.60-$4.75 EPS.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ LGND traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.71. 78,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,929. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.08. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $57.77 and a 52-week high of $109.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.76.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,793,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,432,000 after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,084,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,002,000 after purchasing an additional 43,390 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ligand Pharmaceuticals
Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.
