Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.39 EPS

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.39, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $43.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.55 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals updated its FY23 guidance to $4.60-4.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.60-$4.75 EPS.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LGND traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.71. 78,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,929. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.08. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $57.77 and a 52-week high of $109.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,793,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,432,000 after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,084,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,002,000 after purchasing an additional 43,390 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

