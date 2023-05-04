LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightInTheBox Stock Up 6.3 %
LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.43. LightInTheBox has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $156.42 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative return on equity of 28.91% and a negative net margin of 11.23%.
About LightInTheBox
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.
