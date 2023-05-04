LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Up 6.3 %

LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.43. LightInTheBox has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $156.42 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative return on equity of 28.91% and a negative net margin of 11.23%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:LITB Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 7.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

