Lincoln National Corp Grows Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 106.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,108,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,084 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,449,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,807,000 after purchasing an additional 391,545 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter worth about $9,275,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 54.3% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 520,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,977,000 after purchasing an additional 183,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4,871.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 181,998 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.12. The stock had a trading volume of 81,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,387. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $57.24. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.81.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

