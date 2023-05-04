Lincoln National Corp Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Sanford Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $772,000. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $2.67 on Thursday, hitting $379.55. The stock had a trading volume of 139,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,802. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $112.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.57.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.86.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

