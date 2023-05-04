Lincoln National Corp Has $5.15 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,942 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $5,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNOV. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at $932,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 539,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,295,000 after acquiring an additional 341,067 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS PNOV traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.80. 7,175 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $795 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.91.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

