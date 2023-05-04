Lincoln National Corp Has $5.94 Million Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,909 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.44% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGGR. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 100.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 196.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

NYSEARCA:CGGR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.29. The stock had a trading volume of 36,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,145. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.17. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $23.86.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

