Lincoln National Corp Invests $4.48 Million in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,476,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,046.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,158,000 after buying an additional 5,052,206 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 510.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,452,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,284 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,315,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,264 shares during the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,542,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 476.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,802,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,738 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.50. 3,135,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,160,955. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.87. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $120.69.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.