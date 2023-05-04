Lincoln National Corp Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,790 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.26. 237,286 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

