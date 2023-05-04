Lincoln National Corp Reduces Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,465 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,189,000 after acquiring an additional 122,094 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,762,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 708,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,873,000 after buying an additional 70,016 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 507,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,231,000 after buying an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 446,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,513,000 after buying an additional 12,845 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ICF traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.85. 119,916 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.92.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

