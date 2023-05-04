Lincoln National Corp Sells 410 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $40,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $4.99 on Thursday, hitting $442.84. 125,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,945. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $454.58 and a 200-day moving average of $456.68. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $499.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

