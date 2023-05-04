Lincoln National Corp Sells 9,083 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,083 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.07% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 45,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LMBS stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,886. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $48.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.92.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.