Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.47-$1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.79.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of Lincoln National stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $20.49. 5,230,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,665,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.76. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $65.24.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -13.60%.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln National

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 2,066.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 16,948 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

