Linde (ETR:LIN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $313.43

Linde plc (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €313.43 ($344.43) and traded as high as €334.50 ($367.58). Linde shares last traded at €333.45 ($366.43), with a volume of 68,649 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Baader Bank set a €280.00 ($307.69) price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €324.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of €313.82. The company has a market capitalization of $163.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.40.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.