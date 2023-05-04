Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 867,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,437 shares during the period. Linde accounts for about 0.6% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of Linde worth $282,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Linde by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Linde by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,017 shares of company stock worth $23,775,561 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of Linde stock traded down $4.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $359.04. 675,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,109. The company has a market cap of $176.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.87. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC boosted their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.38.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.