Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.16-$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Liquidity Services Price Performance

Shares of LQDT stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $13.69. The stock had a trading volume of 84,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,668. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.39. Liquidity Services has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $22.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.28 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LQDT shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Liquidity Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 29th.

In other news, COO John Daunt sold 8,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Liquidity Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,393,000 after purchasing an additional 137,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,954,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,773,000 after purchasing an additional 26,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 912,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 652,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 40,037 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after buying an additional 12,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.

Featured Stories

