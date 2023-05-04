Litecoin Cash Price Down 5.8% Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $99.53 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 782,255,075 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 782,228,824.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00388064 USD and is up 7.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $65.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

