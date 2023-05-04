Litecoin Cash Price Down 5.8% Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $99.53 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 782,255,075 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 782,228,824.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00388064 USD and is up 7.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $65.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
