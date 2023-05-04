LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Issues Earnings Results

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $263.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.43 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. LivaNova updated its FY23 guidance to $2.50-$2.70 EPS.

Shares of LIVN traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $47.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,855. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.54. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $40.26 and a fifty-two week high of $73.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.42.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $94,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,089.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LIVN shares. Mizuho started coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on LivaNova from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiopulmonary and Other segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment is involved in the development, production and sale of cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, and related accessories.

