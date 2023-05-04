Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,042 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,042 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,591,183,000 after acquiring an additional 333,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,007,672,000 after acquiring an additional 365,601 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 16.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,816,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,231 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after acquiring an additional 108,282 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 44.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $625,965,000 after acquiring an additional 776,419 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

Insider Activity

McDonald’s Price Performance

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,566 shares of company stock worth $2,058,093. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $294.37. The company had a trading volume of 472,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,389. The company has a market capitalization of $214.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $228.34 and a 52 week high of $298.80.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

