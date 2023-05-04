Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,300 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Presilium Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 70,465 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,292 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 70,843 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 5,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Starbucks by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Starbucks Trading Up 0.6 %

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,851,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,154,563. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.51. The stock has a market cap of $120.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.87%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.