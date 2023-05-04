Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Has $1.34 Million Position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,846 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 3.9% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUBD. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 616.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 134,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 115,537 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $2,021,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,703,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $979,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $855,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA NUBD traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,174. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average is $22.03.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

