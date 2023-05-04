Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Has $358,000 Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.0% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Home Depot by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 67,882 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,441,000 after buying an additional 19,218 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $4,988,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 25,977 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 74,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock traded down $5.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $287.66. 692,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,695,376. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.