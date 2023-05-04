Loews (NYSE:L) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 7.21%.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE L traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.18. The company had a trading volume of 161,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,784. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Loews has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $66.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Loews Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 5.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Loews

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $781,750.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,929.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total transaction of $267,294.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $781,750.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,929.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,163 over the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loews

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Loews by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Loews by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Loews during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Loews

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

