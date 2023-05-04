Loop Capital Trims Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Target Price to $105.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Etsy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $98.97 on Thursday. Etsy has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $149.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.58.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.12 million. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,415,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,415,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $102,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,518 shares of company stock worth $9,656,482 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Etsy by 166.3% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

