Lords Group Trading plc (LON:LORD) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.33 Per Share

Lords Group Trading plc (LON:LORD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Lords Group Trading’s previous dividend of $0.67. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Lords Group Trading Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Lords Group Trading stock opened at GBX 70.76 ($0.88) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £114.98 million and a P/E ratio of 1,812.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 72.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 73.87. Lords Group Trading has a 1-year low of GBX 53.50 ($0.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 93 ($1.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Get Lords Group Trading alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.50) price target on shares of Lords Group Trading in a research report on Tuesday.

About Lords Group Trading

Lords Group Trading Limited distributes building, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lords Group Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lords Group Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.