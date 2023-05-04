LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.59

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.59 and last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 180679 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.43.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

LSB Industries Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $694.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Trading of LSB Industries

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. LSB Industries had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 44.19%. The company had revenue of $233.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 27.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,052,000 after purchasing an additional 597,482 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,336,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,079,000 after purchasing an additional 651,591 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 30.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,253,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,113,000 after purchasing an additional 530,197 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,101,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,956,000 after purchasing an additional 293,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robotti Robert lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 1,919,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,524,000 after purchasing an additional 232,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.