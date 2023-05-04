LTC Properties’ (LTC) Maintains Rating Reiterated at VNET Group

VNET Group reiterated their maintains rating on shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.89.

NYSE:LTC traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $33.16. 31,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,028. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 13.87 and a quick ratio of 13.87. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $45.49. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 78.08%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,319,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,121,000 after buying an additional 34,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,344,000 after buying an additional 124,823 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,741,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,652,000 after buying an additional 208,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 834,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,653,000 after buying an additional 39,602 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 20.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,037,000 after buying an additional 105,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

