Luceco (LON:LUCE) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Rating) fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 109.06 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 111.40 ($1.39). 186,012 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 352,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112 ($1.40).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Peel Hunt cut shares of Luceco to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Luceco Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of £179.13 million, a P/E ratio of 1,591.43, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 123.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 110. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.02.

Luceco Increases Dividend

Luceco Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from Luceco’s previous dividend of $1.60. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Luceco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,142.86%.

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

