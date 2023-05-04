Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at CIBC

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lundin Mining from an “underperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.67.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

TSE:LUN traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.52. 1,267,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,203,302. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.71. The company has a market cap of C$8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.70. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$6.24 and a 12-month high of C$11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.90%. On average, analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.7656595 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

