LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Raised to $100.00 at Barclays

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

LYB has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.37.

NYSE LYB opened at $89.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.18.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

