LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stake Raised by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 2.7 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.37.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $89.48 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.18. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.