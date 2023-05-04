M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.64 EPS

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.64, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.13 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS.

MDC opened at $41.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day moving average of $35.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.37. M.D.C. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 8.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

In other news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $302,233.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $302,233.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $115,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,849 shares of company stock valued at $582,299. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 106,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in M.D.C. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 170,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 19,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

