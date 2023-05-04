Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.12. Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.95 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.36.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $54.88 on Thursday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $60.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.25). Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 54.53%. The business had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.67 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.65%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

