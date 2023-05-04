MAGIC (MAGIC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $239.09 Million

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. Over the last week, MAGIC has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. MAGIC has a total market cap of $239.09 million and approximately $43.69 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAGIC token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00003838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MAGIC

MAGIC was first traded on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,260,467 tokens. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MAGIC is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions ()

Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:

Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

Buying and Selling MAGIC

