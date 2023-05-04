MagnetGold (MTG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $87.38 Million

MagnetGold (MTG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. One MagnetGold token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001098 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. MagnetGold has a market cap of $87.38 million and approximately $2,936.37 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold was first traded on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

