Maiar DEX Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 4th. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $21.56 million and approximately $13,731.60 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007089 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00026197 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019405 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017978 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,078.16 or 1.00042090 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000651 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $25,860.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

