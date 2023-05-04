Maiar DEX Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $21.29 million and approximately $35,305.04 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 11.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007139 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00026039 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019273 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017844 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001059 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,250.08 or 0.99958622 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

MEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000651 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $25,860.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

