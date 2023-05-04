Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.11 and last traded at $40.31. 89,679 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $40.74.

Main Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main Sector Rotation ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Main Sector Rotation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $895,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Main Sector Rotation ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter.

About Main Sector Rotation ETF

The Main Sector Rotation ETF (SECT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that uses fundamental analysis to pursue a sector rotation strategy. The fund aims to outperform the S&P 500 while limiting losses during periods of decline, and may hold equities of any market cap or geographic exposure.

