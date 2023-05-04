Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Tower by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Tower Trading Up 0.0 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

American Tower stock opened at $192.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.29.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.00%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also

