Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,038 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 338.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,220,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,898,000 after buying an additional 942,525 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 4,065.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 620,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,002,000 after buying an additional 605,220 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 93.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,743,000 after buying an additional 514,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,538,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,793,000 after purchasing an additional 406,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE GPN opened at $103.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 235.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.89. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $136.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 227.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.46.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.