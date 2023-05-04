Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,116 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 11,196 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 23,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $45.95 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The company has a market cap of $188.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

