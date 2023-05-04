Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $673,000 Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,045,274,000 after purchasing an additional 816,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,363,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,929,391,000 after purchasing an additional 319,707 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Accenture by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,293,000 after purchasing an additional 354,513 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,799,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,149,000 after purchasing an additional 29,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,598,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,525,000 after purchasing an additional 219,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock opened at $275.18 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $322.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $271.32 and its 200 day moving average is $276.45. The firm has a market cap of $173.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Edward Jones raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

