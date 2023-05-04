Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $847,000 Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.1% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $443.71 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $430.93 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $463.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.58.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. Cowen cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cowen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.00.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

