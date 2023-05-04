Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VT. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $762,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 64,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 39,697 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

VT stock opened at $91.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $96.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.26.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

