Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 3,628 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period.

NOBL stock opened at $91.90 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.39 and a 200-day moving average of $90.81.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

