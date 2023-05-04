Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 8,419 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,419 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 132,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after acquiring an additional 26,097 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,776,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,327,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,980,000 after acquiring an additional 61,881 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV stock opened at $76.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.63. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

