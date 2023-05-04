MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.79

MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.79 and traded as high as $1.79. MAN GRP PLC/ADR shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 800 shares traded.
MAN GRP PLC/ADR Stock Up 1.4 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.79.
MAN GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile
Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MAN GRP PLC/ADR (MNGPY)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for MAN GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAN GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.