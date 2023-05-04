Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Mannatech from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $12.30 on Friday. Mannatech has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $33.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.38. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($3.78) earnings per share for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $34.34 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Mannatech’s payout ratio is presently -28.88%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) by 1,090.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech, Inc engages in the development of nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category includes integrative health, targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

